Okotoks AB- Possession stolen property/ Stolen Motor Vehicle recovered

Okotoks, AB – On October 17, 2017 in the early morning hours Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a suspicious motor vehicle in the Westmount area. Three males were seen running away from the vehicle. Okotoks RCMP conducted an investigation, a stolen motor vehicle was recovered, and three males arrested for multiple property related criminal code offences.

Charges pending;

33 year old male; possession of stolen property over $5000, possession stolen property under $5000 and possession Controlled Drug Substance.

31 year old male; possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, and possession of break in instruments

29 year old male; possession of stolen property over $5000.

If you have information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

