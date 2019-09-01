Okotoks Approves Urban Deer Task Force - Gateway Gazette

At the August 19 meeting, Town Council approved the formation of an urban deer task force.

“With the Sheep River valley being a major wildlife corridor, the instances of human/deer interaction are on the rise. Forming this task force will enable us to establish short and long-term strategies to create the best balance between our deer population and the wellbeing of our residents,” said Mayor Bill Robertson.

The task force will be responsible for developing policy recommendations and best practices for the Town that align with provincial regulations. It will be established for a one-year term and composed of community representatives who possess education and experience with wildlife conservation.

Administration will present terms of reference at the September Council meeting and will begin advertising for task force members with the first meeting scheduled for this fall. More information will be available in the coming weeks.