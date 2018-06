June 9th to September 1st, 2018, 10am to 5pm (Tues to Sat)

No Clear Line combines artist Paul Rasporich’s love of art with his passion for fishing. This exhibit features paintings of fishermen on local rivers, including the Bow, Highwood, and Sheep.

The Station is located at 53 North Railway Street in Okotoks.

For more about what’s happening on the art and culture scene in Okotoks check out the Facebook page.