Okotoks Art Gallery: Tree of Warmth, Crafts and Spirit of Christmas

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 18

Tree of Warmth

November 17 to December 15

Share the warmth this holiday season with our Tree of Warmth. You can bring in your new slippers, scarves, gloves, toques, and socks to the Okotoks Art Gallery to decorate our Tree of Warmth. All of the winter items collected will be donated to local and regional charities.

Holiday Crafts

FREE/Drop-in

Saturdays, November 25, December 2,9,16 | Noon-2:00 p.m.

Drop into the Okotoks Art Gallery and create your very own ornament, cards, and more. Just in time for the holidays!

Spirit of Christmas

OAG Member exhibits

November 17 to December 22 | Both Galleries

During the holiday season, the Okotoks Art Gallery will be transformed into the Spirit of Christmas,your best choice for holiday gift shopping, all crafted by local artisans.

The Spirit of Christmas showcases one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments, jewelry, cards, and the walls will be filled with original, local artwork for sale.

Everything in this holiday showcase will be priced under $200 so you can enjoy this brilliant, yet affordable, original art.

 

 

The Okotoks Art Gallery is located at 53 North Railway Street.

Hours:

Tue – Sat:10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Closed Sundays, Mondays and stat holidays.

403-938-3204

