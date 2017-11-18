Okotoks Art Gallery: Tree of Warmth, Crafts and Spirit of Christmas

FREE/Drop-in

Saturdays, November 25, December 2,9,16 | Noon-2:00 p.m.

Drop into the Okotoks Art Gallery and create your very own ornament, cards, and more. Just in time for the holidays!

OAG Member exhibits

November 17 to December 22 | Both Galleries

During the holiday season, the Okotoks Art Gallery will be transformed into the Spirit of Christmas,your best choice for holiday gift shopping, all crafted by local artisans.

The Spirit of Christmas showcases one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments, jewelry, cards, and the walls will be filled with original, local artwork for sale.

Everything in this holiday showcase will be priced under $200 so you can enjoy this brilliant, yet affordable, original art.

The Okotoks Art Gallery is located at 53 North Railway Street.

Hours:

Tue – Sat:10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Closed Sundays, Mondays and stat holidays.

403-938-3204