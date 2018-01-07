Okotoks Art in the Hall

This program provides an opportunity for artists to show and sell their work over a two-month period of time in the concourse of the Okotoks Municipal Centre or the lobby of the Okotoks Rec Centre. The Okotoks Art Gallery is now accepting applications for both Art in the Hall locations for 2018 exhibits. For more information on how you can exhibit at either location please call the gallery at 403.938.3204.
This space for local artists is in the concourse of the Municipal Centre at 5 Elizabeth Street.
January & February | Hans Berkhout
March & April | Koos de Jongh
May & June | Nicole Musser
July & August | Deanna Weder
September & October | Annette Resler
November & December | Kathryn Mayerson
This space for local artists is in the lobby of the Okotoks Recreation Centre at 99 Okotoks Drive.
January & February | Natalie VonRaven
March & April | Lanhee Cho
May & June | Nancy Schmautz
July & August | Wendy Madell
September & October | Christi Tims
November & December | Jennifer Stables
This space for local artists is on the main floor of the Okotoks Public Library at 7 Riverside Drive.
January & February | Heli Rantala
March & April | Jihane Allen
May & June | Deb Klics
July & August | Megan Kristina Irvine
September & October | Christina Kang
November & December | Okotoks Museum & Archives
Our newest space for local artists is on the main floor of the Pason Centennial Arena Expansion at 204 Community Way.
January & February | Tiffany Goerzen
March & April | Janet Brown
May & June | Bob Wahlund
July & August | Jack Bosgra
Our newest space is on the second floor of the Pason Centennial Arena Expansion at 204 Community Way.
January – March | Photographs of the Pason Expansion construction project
April – June | Okotoks Museum & Archives