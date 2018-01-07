Okotoks Art in the Hall

This program provides an opportunity for artists to show and sell their work over a two-month period of time in the concourse of the Okotoks Municipal Centre or the lobby of the Okotoks Rec Centre. The Okotoks Art Gallery is now accepting applications for both Art in the Hall locations for 2018 exhibits. For more information on how you can exhibit at either location please call the gallery at 403.938.3204.

Okotoks Municipal Centre -2018 Exhibits

This space for local artists is in the concourse of the Municipal Centre at 5 Elizabeth Street.

January & February | Hans Berkhout

March & April | Koos de Jongh

May & June | Nicole Musser

July & August | Deanna Weder

September & October | Annette Resler

November & December | Kathryn Mayerson​

Okotoks Recreation Centre -2018 Exhibits

This space for local artists is in the lobby of the Okotoks Recreation Centre at 99 Okotoks Drive.

January & February | Natalie VonRaven

March & April | Lanhee Cho

May & June | Nancy Schmautz

July & August | Wendy Madell

September & October | Christi Tims

November & December | Jennifer Stables

Okotoks Public Library -2018 Exhibits

This space for local artists is on the main floor of the Okotoks Public Library at 7 Riverside Drive.

January & February | Heli Rantala

March & April | Jihane Allen

May & June | Deb Klics

July & August | Megan Kristina Irvine

September & October | Christina Kang

November & December | Okotoks Museum & Archives

Pason Centennial Arena Expansion Main Floor -2018 Exhibits

Our newest space for local artists is on the main floor of the Pason Centennial Arena Expansion at 204 Community Way.

January & February | Tiffany Goerzen

March & April | Janet Brown

May & June | Bob Wahlund

July & August | Jack Bosgra​

Pason Centennial Arena Expansion Second Floor -2018 Exhibits

Our newest space is on the second floor of the Pason Centennial Arena Expansion at 204 Community Way.

January – March | Photographs of the Pason Expansion construction project

April – June | Okotoks Museum & Archives

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

