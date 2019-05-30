Okotoks Arts and Learning Campus - Gateway Gazette

Council approves next steps for Arts and Learning Campus

At the May 27 regular meeting, Council approved a budget amendment and a two-phased plan to create a downtown Arts and Learning Campus for the community.

“Council endorsed the vision to develop a multi-purpose campus, shared by key stakeholders, that creates a central hub in the downtown area while also enhancing our connection to the Sheep River valley,” said Mayor Bill Robertson.

The first phase would include expanding the library and developing space for Bow Valley College, and Christ the Redeemer and Foothills school divisions. The second phase could focus on the Performing Arts Centre and parkade. Additional partners will include Community Futures and supporting commercial vendors.

Council approved a $23.3 million budget amendment to enable construction of the Phase 1 elements noted above; partners will be providing co-investment.

“This project reflects the foundations established in the Economic Development Master Plan and the Roger Brooks Action Plan to achieve a vibrant space that strengthens the downtown,” said CAO Elaine Vincent. “Together with the future performing arts centre, this campus can create a vital, shared asset for the community.”

Over the next several months, the project validation process will begin as the Town meets with stakeholders and technical experts to develop project details within the budget parameters, including building design and site development. A key deliverable from this process will be securing confidence in the budget and phasing to achieve the vision for the Arts and Learning Campus.

Ensuring the Town’s commitment to public participation, interested groups who would use and support the Performing Arts Centre will be invited to provide input on the design and needs of the facility.

See 4 artist’s renderings below.

Option 1

Option 2

Option 3