Okotoks: Back to School Safety

School Zone and Bus Safety

Our school population is growing rapidly and increased traffic surrounding schools can place children at risk. Please use caution and be alert when driving near buses and in school zones and be reminded of the following rules of the road:

The speed limit in school zones in Okotoks is 30 kph from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm on school days.

It is illegal to pass or attempt to pass another vehicle in a school or playground zone.

Watch for alternating flashing amber lights, which means a school bus is slowing to stop and students will either be getting on or off the bus. (passing a school bus with amber lights flashing is a $465 fine)

Slow down and stop when a school bus activates its alternately flashing red lights when you are approaching an oncoming bus or if you are following one. The only exception to this rule is when the bus is on the opposite side of a two-way highway that is physically divided by a median. (passing a school bus with red lights flashing is a $543 fine and 6 demerit points)

You may only proceed once the red lights on the bus have stopped flashing.

Watch for school buses loading and unloading children, even if the lights aren’t flashing.

Parking on or within 5 meters of a crosswalk, double parking, illegal u-turns, and failing to yield to pedestrians are becoming a significant concern – be on the lookout for children crossing the road!

Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk can result in a $776 fine.

