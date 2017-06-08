Okotoks Canada 150 Mural Unveiling This Weekend!

The official unveiling of the 150 Canada Mural Mosaic will take place at the Okotoks Art Gallery, 53 North Railway Street on Saturday, June 10 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The mural is composed of over 800 individual tiles, painted by local residents. Snacks and refreshments will be be served, as well as one of the Lemonade Day stands will be on site to quench your thirst as well!

The Town of Okotoks is one of only 17 communities in Alberta who were selected to be part of a cross-country mural mosaic that will commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The mural will be on display at the art gallery for the summer and will be placed on permanent display in the Pason Centennial Arena when it opens in 2018.

Community helps to create mural mosaic legacy

“We’re painting for Canada,” said Caroline Fuss as she carefully added some colour to the tile she was working on. “I thought this is something we could look back years from now and see something that’s part of Okotoks.”

Fuss and her family are one of more than 200 people who participated in painting workshops to create a mural mosaic to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

More than 800 individual tiles were painted during two days and included school groups, individuals and families who contributed to the final project.

Marzi Meadows and her family enjoyed the opportunity to add their artistic endeavours to the mural. “I’m happy to be part of the whole piece,” she said “It’s fantastic to do something for our country like this and the fact that it’s artistic is fantastic.”

Her tile featured the Laurie Boyd pedestrian bridge, which is going to be replaced within the next year. She said she wanted to commemorate this piece of Okotoks’ history.

Meadows and her husband recently moved to Okotoks from Ontario and have been thoroughly enjoying the slower pace and exploring the diversity of activities within the community.

Louise Tompkins signed up to participate with her two children as soon as registration opened in early April. “I signed up as soon as I saw it,” she said. “It was something we could do as a family, it was local and we can look at it when it’s done.”

The Town of Okotoks is one of only 17 communities in Alberta who have been selected to be part of this cross-country mural mosaic to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Created with the help of the Calgary Foundation’s Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural virtually links communities, provinces and territories by creating a “country-wide” train mural. Once completed, more than 80,000 tiles will have been painted by Canadians across the country to produce murals in 150 communities. The murals will form a single cross-country mosaic that, if ever physically united, would stand 2.5 metres high and stretch over 365 metres wide.

The Okotoks train car is eight feet by 12 feet and will be officially unveiled at the Okotoks Art Gallery on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m., where it will remain on display for the summer. It’s permanent location will be in the Pason Centennial Arena expansion when it is completed in 2018.

“I’ve had a chance to see the finished mural and it is really amazing,” said Culture and Heritage Manager Allan Boss. “It will be an outstanding legacy for Okotoks, as it will become a piece of permanent public art.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

