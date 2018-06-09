Okotoks Celebrations Feature New Parade Route - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks Parade and Children’s Festival is Saturday, June 16 – 11am to 3pm

This year’s theme is Proud to be Canadian!

*Please note that this year’s Parade will commence on Poplar Ave and head West on North Railway Street and then loop back and head East on Elizabeth Street.*

The Okotoks Parade & Children’s Festival have been a hugely popular event every year. The Parade begins at 11am in Downtown Okotoks. The Children’s Festival, presented by TD, follows at 12pm, and includes crafts, face painting, food, and always live entertainment! This year’s entertainers Michelle & Friends and the Purple Pirate Magic Show are sure to be a hit!

Michelle and Friends

From quirky kids’ songs to foot-tapping classics, Michelle & Friends come together to share music that features many genres and instruments — including Michelle’s fiddle.

The group encourages the crowd to join in song and play for an experience that’s sure to engage both the young and young at heart.

Michelle is an engaging singer and fiddle player who has a genuine love of entertaining children. She plays a mixture of interactive kids songs and toe-tapping classics the whole family can enjoy.

With Michelle and Friends, Michelle hopes to inspire children to sing and play by inviting guest musicians to showcase different instruments and genres. Some of Michelle’s Friends are: Keith Rempel – bass and sousaphone, Matt Grier – guitar and vocals, Brennan Cameron – keys, banjo, mandolin.

The Purple Pirate’s Magic Pirate Ship

Calling all young buccaneers! The friendliest swashbuckler ever to navigate the seas sets sail aboard his magic pirate ship and he needs a crew to help him — you. Created by award-winning children’s performer Dustin Anderson, Magic Pirate Ship starring The Purple Pirate is an interactive, all-ages presentation that features magic, dance, storytelling and special effects. The show will help kids explore life’s big Cs: courage, compassion, curiosity … and a cannon!

Thank you to this year’s Children’s Festival sponsor, TD.

