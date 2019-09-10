Okotoks Child Amputee Embraces Life “Just the Way I Am” - Gateway Gazette

TheWar Amps is this year embarking on its second century of service. What began as an Association to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War, has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including four-year-old Frank Ulloa, of Okotoks. Frank was born a partial right hand amputee and, as a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, is eligible for financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs and recreational devices. He recently attended the 2019 Western CHAMP Seminar in Edmonton, which had the theme “Just the Way I Am.” In addition to focusing on the latest in artificial limbs, the seminar encouraged Champs to embrace their amputation and overcome hurdles on the road to independence.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are funded thanks to public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

Visit the War Amps website to donate and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.