Okotoks Christmas Light Tour - Gateway Gazette

Town creates new Christmas Light Tour

Bundle up, grab a thermos of chocolate, and hit shuffle on your holiday hits collection.

The Town of Okotoks is creating a new holiday tradition where 25 residents and businesses have an opportunity to boast their, or nominate a friend, neighbour, or colleague’s Christmas light display. The goal of this new tradition is to put together a map of all the houses and businesses, creating the Okotoks Christmas Light Tour. Enter early to secure one of 25 spots on the Christmas Light Tour star map! Please send submissions between November 9 and December 7, 2018.

All of the selected submissions will be featured on the Okotoks website and Facebook page, and plotted on a “star map” so individuals and families can go check them out in person! The Town encourages the use of LED lights. Lights must be on beginning December 11 by 6pm.

“We want residents and businesses to show their community spirit by nominating each other (or themselves) for extraordinary Christmas light displays. This will hopefully grow to be a yearly tradition for Okotoks,” said Mayor Bill Robertson.

The details:

Fill out the Christmas Light Tour form online which includes: A sentence or two describing the display, including the option of formally naming it The applicant’s street address and/or cross street. If there are hours when the lights will be on Photos—ensure they are 3MB or higher.



The Town will arrange transportation for seniors to partake in this activity (dates will be communicated shortly.)