Every year, the Town chips hundreds of Christmas trees. To ensure your tree is collected place it out no later than January 8.

Place your tree at your regular cart collection area (lay it down on its side).

Residents with small trees can cut and place them in their green cart.

Do NOT put the tree in a plastic bag.

Please remove all ornaments, wires, tinsel plastic, tree stand etc. from trees.

Trees in bags or with decorations will not be collected.

The Town will collect and chip Christmas trees onsite starting January 10, 2019. NOTE: Your tree may not be collected on your waste collection day.

Trees in bags will not be collected. You may also self-haul your Christmas tree to the Okotoks Operations Centre parking lot until January 25, 2019.