Okotoks Community Garden Approved - Gateway Gazette

Council approves community garden on south side of Okotoks

Okotoks Town Council approved a new community garden on the south side of Okotoks during the regular meeting, April 22. The garden, expected to be open in time for spring of 2020, will be located in Kadey Park, 9 Cimarron Grove Way.

The Town had identified the need for a community garden in the south end of Okotoks. The approved location offers an ideal place for the garden with minimal impact on existing recreational activities, while providing ample parking for all users. The decision supports the Town’s strategic direction to provide quality infrastructure and a healthy and safe community and aligns with the Environmental Master Plan objective of encouraging local food production.

“The Town is thrilled to be able to provide another community garden as part of our responsibility to create complete, innovative neighbourhoods with access to a variety of amenities,” said CAO Elaine Vincent.

The other community garden in Okotoks, located at Kinsmen Park, is very popular and currently has a waiting list. The addition of another community garden will allow for more residents to experience both recreational gardening and food production. There are many other benefits including building a welcoming community, enhancing sustainability, increasing food education and security, providing a connection to nature and advancing social connectivity.

More information about the project, and how residents can reserve a garden plot, will be available in the coming months at www.okotoks.ca/parksprojects.