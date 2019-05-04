Okotoks: Community & River Valley Clean-up and Tree Planting

The Town of Okotoks invites everyone to the Annual Community & River Valley Clean Up and Tree Planting. Click the button below to Pre-register by Wednesday, May 1 or show up on the day of the clean up to register in person.
River Valley Clean Up Zone Map
|When
|Saturday, May 4
|Where
|Ethel Tucker Park
|Onsite Registration starts
|9 AM
|Clean Up & Planting
|9 AM – Noon
|Free Volunteer BBQ
|Noon to 1 PM
This year, we are also encouraging residents to pitch in and clean up their local neighbourhoods and/or parks and playgrounds. Those wishing to clean a park or neighbourhood, please pre-register to indicate what zone you are cleaning in – then you are welcome to pick up garbage bags and supplies at the Okotoks Recreation Centre (99 Okotoks Drive) the week leading up to the clean up.
Once you’ve completed the clean up, place bags of collected trash beside a garbage receptacle or pathway in the nearest park or green space for Town Parks staff to collect. To help Park staff identify bag pick-up locations it would be helpful if you also called our Parks line at 403-938-8958.
Generous support for this event provided by local businesses, community volunteers, Council and staff from the Town of Okotoks.
Stop by after the River Valley and Community Clean Up for the inaugural Jane’s Walk in Okotoks at 1:30 PM – an informative walk to meet other community members and learn more about Beatrice Wyndam and Drake landing stormponds!