Okotoks: Community & River Valley Clean-up and Tree Planting

Let’s Get Cleaning and Planting

Lend a hand to give the River Valley a good spring cleaning!

The Town of Okotoks invites everyone to the Annual Community & River Valley Clean Up and Tree Planting. Click the button below to Pre-register by Wednesday, May 1 or show up on the day of the clean up to register in person.

For more information contact Leah Chant at 403-938-8058

River Valley Clean Up Zone Map

When Saturday, May 4 Where Ethel Tucker Park Onsite Registration starts 9 AM Clean Up & Planting 9 AM – Noon Free Volunteer BBQ Noon to 1 PM

Again this year – Neighbourhood and Parks Clean Up!

This year, we are also encouraging residents to pitch in and clean up their local neighbourhoods and/or parks and playgrounds. Those wishing to clean a park or neighbourhood, please pre-register to indicate what zone you are cleaning in – then you are welcome to pick up garbage bags and supplies at the Okotoks Recreation Centre (99 Okotoks Drive) the week leading up to the clean up.

Once you’ve completed the clean up, place bags of collected trash beside a garbage receptacle or pathway in the nearest park or green space for Town Parks staff to collect. To help Park staff identify bag pick-up locations it would be helpful if you also called our Parks line at 403-938-8958.

A few reminders:

Please wear proper footwear, eye glasses, gloves, long sleeve shirts and pants.

Gloves and clean up supplies will be provided.

Bring your shovels & your energy for tree planting!

Children under 12 must be supervised at all times and dogs must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after.

Generous support for this event provided by local businesses, community volunteers, Council and staff from the Town of Okotoks.

Jane’s Walk

Stop by after the River Valley and Community Clean Up for the inaugural Jane’s Walk in Okotoks at 1:30 PM – an informative walk to meet other community members and learn more about Beatrice Wyndam and Drake landing stormponds!