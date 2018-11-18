Okotoks Council Approves Environmental Master Plan - Gateway Gazette

Town Council approved the Environmental Master Plan (EMP) at the regular Council meeting on Monday, October 22, 2018.

“This important document reflects our commitment to environmental excellence and will help guide Okotoks toward being the leader in environmental protection and preservation in Alberta,” said Mayor Bill Robertson. “This plan will help administration, and all councils going forward, to lead by example and demonstrate innovation through its own operations, planning and policymaking to ensure we remain on the leading edge of environmental initiatives.”

In alignment with the Town’s Public Participation Strategy, a robust engagement process over the past 12 months helped develop and finalize the plan. It is estimated that over 1,000 residents provided input throughout the course of the engagement.

“Many stakeholders and community residents were involved in helping shape the development of the Environmental Master Plan,” said Dawn Smith, Environmental and Sustainability Coordinator.

The EMP is a 30-year plan organized into seven major action areas, including:

Ecosystems and Agriculture

Land Use and Urban Design

Energy, Emissions and Air Quality

Waste Systems

Water Systems

Climate Adaptation and Resilience

Fostering a Green Economy

“This plan is already starting to drive planning and actions within the Town,” said Smith. “Some early examples include the xeriscaping rebate program, the future local transit plan and the development of the Climate Change Action Plan.”

The EMP is a living document that connects the Town’s Community Sustainability Plan, the Municipal Development Plan and the Town’s long-term vision to develop a community and culture of resiliency in the most holistic and sustainable manner possible.

Learn more about the EMP here.