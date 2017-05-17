Okotoks Creates Lasting Memorial to Veterans

The Town of Okotoks is installing a special memorial on a retaining wall along Veterans Way to commemorate veterans of WWII.

This memorial promotes awareness of the effects of the Second World War on Okotoks and surrounding communities. Allan Boss, culture and heritage manager said, “It links the past to the present, offering an important source of information to help young people, residents and members of the public understand the sacrifices made by past generations.”

The winning design was submitted by Expressions Signs and Promotional Products and selected by a committee of community volunteers through an RFP process.

The project will incorporate more than 150 photographs of WWII soldiers taken by Okotoks’ resident Laura Hole as they were leaving for training and deployment. The photos are now held at the Okotoks Museum and Archives and are included in the Salute to our Veterans virtualmuseum.ca exhibit.

“Some of these photos may be the last ever taken of these soldiers before they gave their lives overseas,” said Boss. “This gives the our residents and visitors the opportunity to learn a bit more about our history.”

The project was funded by the Town of Okotoks, the Okotoks and District Historic Society, Veterans Affairs Canada, and is supported by the Okotoks Legion. The long-term goal is to continue developing the memorial in order to include soldiers from other conflicts such as WWI, the Korean war and Afghanistan conflict.

Installation of the project will begin in May and be completed in June, with an official dedication ceremony taking place during Canada Day celebrations, beginning at 10 a.m.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

