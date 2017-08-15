Okotoks Dewdney Players Support STARS

A big thank you to all the audience members who came to Lafferty’s Wake earlier this year. Thanks to you, Dewdney Players could donate $500 to STARS Air Ambulance.



President Ed Sands pictured here with Kristy Campbell from STARS as he presented stars with a cheque.

About Dewdney Players

Dewdney Players is a community theatre group based in Okotoks, Alberta.​

We usually stage two full-length family-rated productions per year, as well as entering at least one play in the Alberta Drama Festival Association’s annual Foothills Region One Act Play festival. Our current membership is around 50, and our members range in age from early teens to “over 55.”

We welcome newcomers no matter what your experience and skill level. And you don’t even have to act – if lights, scenery, costumes, props, direction, production, makeup, or even marketing are your forte, that’s fine by us! If you prefer to watch rather then participate, then check out our upcoming shows page.

Dewdney Players Group Theatre is a non-profit community theatre group, registered under the Societies Act, in 1987. We are dedicated to enhancing cultural life in the Foothills, through production of musical theatre, comedic, dramatic and original composition.​

Dewdney Players is grateful for the support of the Alberta Lottery Fund, through the Community Initiatives Program, Community Lottery Board #47 and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission for funding for capital equipment purchases and the Alberta Foundation for the Arts for operating support.

Watch the Dewdney Players website or Facebook page for upcoming productions. It’s world-class talent in our own Foothills!

