Okotoks Emergency Preparedness Open House Saturday, May 11 - Gateway Gazette

You’re invited to the Emergency Preparedness Open House Saturday, May 11 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Operations Centre, 1118 North Railway Street.

Join local Emergency Responders as they teach us how to prepare for an emergency event in our community. Learn how quick and easy it is to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies – anytime, anywhere.

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) will be from May 5-11, 2019 and it is an annual event that takes place each year in May. This national event is coordinated by Public Safety Canada, in close collaboration with the provinces and territories and partners.

Build a 72 Hour Kit

Use the provided guides and information sheets to create your own emergency plan. These basic steps will help you take care of yourself and your loved ones during an emergency.

WHAT TO PUT IN YOUR 72 HR EMERGENCY KIT Fire Services

Ph: 403-938-4066 Municipal Enforcement Services

Ph: 403-938-8913 RCMP

Ph:403-938-6400

*In an emergency call 9-1-1 For more information on Town Protective Service areas, click Public Safety.