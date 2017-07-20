Okotoks – Fatal Pedestrian Collision Investigation

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 20

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP are investigating a fatal collision which occurred on July 19, 2017 near Big Rock Trail appox. 5 km West of Okotoks.  At approx. 10:00 pm Okotoks RCMP responded to a call of a single vehicle collision with a pedestrian where the pedestrian succumbed to injuries. Preliminary information suggest that alcohol was not the factor.  The investigation is ongoing.

The family of the deceased has been notified. An RCMP collision re-constructionist has been consulted and is working with the Okotoks RCMP detachment members. While investigators are not seeking any suspects in this fatal collision, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Okotoks detachment at 403-995-6400.

