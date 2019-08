Saturday, August 10, 2019 – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Get into the spirit of reusing. Drop off your gently used clothing, then refresh your wardrobe — browse clothes and take what you want!

Drop off starts at 11 AM (no entry for ‘swap and shop’ until 12 noon)

Clothing for infants, children, and adults welcome

All remaining clothing will be donated locally

Donations may include:

Clothing

Outerwear

Footwear

Purses, backpacks, suitcases, luggage, wallets, belts

Household linens including bedding, towels, curtains, pillows, tea towels, duvets, and blankets

Reusable shopping bags

TWICE THE FUN! We also have an Environmental Exploration Day in the Education Centre happening here the same day, so stop by to take in both events! Learn more about the exploration day.