Okotoks Launches New Tourism Website

The Town of Okotoks new tourism website shows visitors what Okotoks has to offer.

With it’s close proximity to the City of Calgary and the Kananaskis, not to mention the communities along the Cowboy Trail (Longview, Black Diamond, Turner Valley and Bragg Creek) they are centrally located for visitors.

The website highlights the stores, restaurants, hotels and events in the community. Visitors are encouraged to come and walk the historic downtown, checking out the one-of-a-kind shops, galleries and eateries that they encounter along the way.

Local sporting events, festivals and culture that are available throughout the year are also highlighted.

Check out the new website and then check out Okotoks – there is something for everyone!

