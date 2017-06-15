Okotoks Launches New Tourism Website

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 15

The Town of Okotoks new tourism website shows visitors what Okotoks has to offer.

With it’s close proximity to the City of Calgary and the Kananaskis, not to mention the communities along the Cowboy Trail (Longview, Black Diamond, Turner Valley and Bragg Creek) they are centrally located for visitors.

The website highlights the stores, restaurants, hotels and events in the community. Visitors are encouraged to come and walk the historic downtown, checking out the one-of-a-kind shops, galleries and eateries that they encounter along the way.

Local sporting events, festivals and culture that are available throughout the year are also highlighted.

Check out the new website and then check out Okotoks – there is something for everyone!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Enabling Accessibility Fund Call for Proposals

RCMP: Hartell and Priddis Mailboxes Target of Theft

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Are You at Risk for a stroke?

Shopping Locally Helps Your Community

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Enabling Accessibility Fund Call for Proposals Next Post Okotoks Launches New Tourism Website
%d bloggers like this: