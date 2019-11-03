Okotoks Memorial Banner Remembrance Project

October 2019, the Okotoks Legion, in conjunction with the Town of Okotoks and support from our Highwood MLA, RJ Sigurdson and local businesses, has launched a Memorial Banner Remembrance Project to honour local WW1, WW2, Korean and more recent conflicts, and veterans who served honourably during other periods, plus veterans who might not be from Okotoks, but whose Okotoks families would like to recognize their service to Canada and/or the Commonwealth.

Many towns in Canada including; Invermere, BC, High River, Alberta, and Hampton, New Brunswick have been honouring their veterans by placing memorial banners on the town light posts during the season of Remembrance.

The banners would be installed on Okotoks light posts on Veterans Way and possibly McAlpine Crossing, this first year during the October/November Remembrance period. They would be stored and re-installed each year for the Remembrance Period.