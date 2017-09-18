Okotoks Municipal Election Candidates

By Gateway Gazette

September 18, 2017 Nomination Day – Declared Candidates

Pursuant to Section 28 of the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), the Town of Okotoks received the following unofficial nominations for the 2017 Municipal Election:

Office of Mayor:
Fischer, Carrie
Robertson, Bill

Office of Councillor:
Burton, Dale
Christophers, Florence
Coskey, Kenneth Neal
Enman, Melody
Heemeryck, Ken
Hutchison, Shari
Krsa, Jesse
Neal, Karen
Onerheim, Daniel
Palmer, Trellis
Proctor, Dan
Rockley, Matt
Sands, Edward
Schlosser, Laura
Stieben, Glenn
Thorn, Tanya
Watkins, Nicole
Watrin, Ray

Please note that candidates have until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to withdraw under Section 32 of the LAEA.

