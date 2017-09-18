Okotoks Municipal Election Candidates

Pursuant to Section 28 of the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), the Town of Okotoks received the following unofficial nominations for the 2017 Municipal Election:

Office of Mayor:

Fischer, Carrie

Robertson, Bill

Office of Councillor:

Burton, Dale

Christophers, Florence

Coskey, Kenneth Neal

Enman, Melody

Heemeryck, Ken

Hutchison, Shari

Krsa, Jesse

Neal, Karen

Onerheim, Daniel

Palmer, Trellis

Proctor, Dan

Rockley, Matt

Sands, Edward

Schlosser, Laura

Stieben, Glenn

Thorn, Tanya

Watkins, Nicole

Watrin, Ray

Please note that candidates have until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to withdraw under Section 32 of the LAEA.