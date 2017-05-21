Okotoks Mural Mosaic Tile Painting

To celebrate Canada’s 150th, the Town of Okotoks is creating a community mural with the help of the Mural Mosaic team. This mural will be comprised of hundreds of small tiles, each individually painted by members of our community. So we need your help! Come out to the Rotary Performing Arts Centre to paint a tile! No painting experience necessary, and it’s free!

Workshops will be held at RPAC (3 Elma St. E.) on Thursday May 25 and Friday May 26. There are 3 time slots each night: 5:00-6:00pm, 6:30-7:30pm, 8:00-9:00pm. Please register in advance by using the button below.

Here are the answers to some common questions:

Is there a minimum age to participate/Is it appropriate for children to participate?

There is no minimum age, all ages are welcome to participate.

Do I need my own paintbrush?

You do not need to bring anything, all materials will be supplied for you.

Who decides what will be painted on the tile?

Everyone can choose their own design that has personal meaning for them.

Do I need to come prepared with a design to paint?

You don’t have to, but if you have something in mind already……..??

Do I need to stay and supervise my children?

Yes please, children need to be accompanied by an adult.

Will there be refreshments?

Water and lemonade will be provided.

How long will it take to paint a tile?

Each workshop takes about one hour to complete a tile.

When can I participate?

Okotoks workshop dates are Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26th.

Where will the workshops be located?

Workshops will be located at RPAC, Rotary Performing Arts Centre, 3 Elma Street E.

What is the cost of participation?

There is no cost to participate.

Why is this being created?

This is part of the celebration to mark Canada’s 150th Anniversary.

Is there a theme?

Canada’s 150 anniversary

Who is involved in running this event?

The Town of Okotoks, Culture & Heritage department

Who is participating?

The event is open to the public. It is an opportunity for anyone to be part of a legacy of Canada’s 150 year celebration.

Do I need to be an artist?

No, not at all.

How many tiles will make up the Mural?

There will be 500, 4” x 4” tiles

When can I see the unveiling of the Mural?

The mural will be unveiled at the Okotoks Art Gallery on Saturday, June 10th at 2pm.

Where will the Mural be permanently displayed?

The mural will be displayed in the new Pason Centre expansion.

How do I see the murals being completed by other communities?

Visit the Canada 150 Mosaic website!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

