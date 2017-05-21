Okotoks Mural Mosaic Tile Painting

To celebrate Canada’s 150th, the Town of Okotoks is creating a community mural with the help of the Mural Mosaic team. This mural will be comprised of hundreds of small tiles, each individually painted by members of our community. So we need your help! Come out to the Rotary Performing Arts Centre to paint a tile! No painting experience necessary, and it’s free!
Workshops will be held at RPAC (3 Elma St. E.) on Thursday May 25 and Friday May 26. There are 3 time slots each night: 5:00-6:00pm, 6:30-7:30pm, 8:00-9:00pm. Please register in advance by using the button below.
Here are the answers to some common questions:
There is no minimum age, all ages are welcome to participate.
You do not need to bring anything, all materials will be supplied for you.
Everyone can choose their own design that has personal meaning for them.
You don’t have to, but if you have something in mind already……..??
Yes please, children need to be accompanied by an adult.
Water and lemonade will be provided.
Each workshop takes about one hour to complete a tile.
Okotoks workshop dates are Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26th.
Workshops will be located at RPAC, Rotary Performing Arts Centre, 3 Elma Street E.
There is no cost to participate.
This is part of the celebration to mark Canada’s 150th Anniversary.
Canada’s 150 anniversary
The Town of Okotoks, Culture & Heritage department
The event is open to the public. It is an opportunity for anyone to be part of a legacy of Canada’s 150 year celebration.
No, not at all.
There will be 500, 4” x 4” tiles
The mural will be unveiled at the Okotoks Art Gallery on Saturday, June 10th at 2pm.
The mural will be displayed in the new Pason Centre expansion.
Visit the Canada 150 Mosaic website!