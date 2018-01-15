Okotoks Museum and Archives Upcoming Exhibits

Home is Where the Heart is

The building that houses the Okotoks Museum and Archives has been home to many families. This exhibit will profile a few of its early residents as well as celebrate the heart of the home – the kitchen and the living room – where families gathered for good food and good company.

On through April 28

Just What the Doctor Ordered

This exhibit is the perfect prescription for learning about the town’s early doctors and druggists. It will feature Dr. A. E. Ardiel who served the community for over 40 years as well as Doctors Janet and Morris Gibson who thought Okotoks must be an ‘OK’ place to set up their medical practice.

On through June 30

Okotoks and World War I

This marks the final phase in the museum’s Okotoks and World War I exhibit, which documented a year-by-year look at World War I. It began in 2014 – the 100th anniversary of the start of the war, and will conclude this November, which marks the 100th anniversary of the war’s end.

On through November 30

