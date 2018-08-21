Okotoks Nature Photo Contest - Gateway Gazette

Between August 1 and September 26, submit your photo entries that capture the beauty and nature in Okotoks! Top photos will be featured in the Town’s annual 2019 community conservation calendar (and potentially other Town publications)!
The Okotoks Nature Photo Contest is a celebration of plants, animals, landscapes, pathways, our Sheep River Valley and moments in nature that bring us joy and remind us of the natural beauty in our own backyard. Because we love our events, shots of recreation, cultural and community events are also eligible.
