Okotoks Nature Photo Contest - Gateway Gazette

Between August 1 and September 26, submit your photo entries that capture the beauty and nature in Okotoks! Top photos will be featured in the Town’s annual 2019 community conservation calendar (and potentially other Town publications)!

The Okotoks Nature Photo Contest is a celebration of plants, animals, landscapes, pathways, our Sheep River Valley and moments in nature that bring us joy and remind us of the natural beauty in our own backyard. Because we love our events, shots of recreation, cultural and community events are also eligible.

Grand Prize – Cover photo

If your photo is selected for the cover of the 2019 Conservation Calendar, you’ll win bragging rights, plus a prize pack of fun, environmental goodies worth $200!

Runner-Up Prize – Monthly photos

All participant photos that are featured inside the calendar for a specific month will also win bragging rights!

How to submit

Photos must be high resolution (2-25MB). A high-resolution, colour (RGB) version of each photo must be submitted (uncompressed TIFF or maximum quality JPEG).

Ideal file size: 3600 pixels wide by 3000 pixels tall (or 12” x 10”) at 300 dpi. Landscape photos work best.

Photos must be taken in the Okotoks area.

Alteration of digital files is not acceptable. However cropping of photos is permitted, and tonal or colour corrections are acceptable.

Submit your photos through the online form

Photos can also be dropped your photos off on a USB flash drive at the Municipal Centre, 5 Elizabeth St.

Please Note:

images become the property of the Town for future use

Any photos featuring people must include appropriate approvals to be published

Submissions will be accepted until midnight, September 26, 2018, MST

There is no limit on the number of submissions by a single entrant

Questions?

Please email the Communications team.