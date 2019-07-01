Okotoks Nooks & Crannies Festival - Gateway Gazette

Nooks & Crannies is a festival where artists create temporary site-specific installations in downtown Okotoks. This art festival sees artists repurpose and animate forgotten places with recycled materials, bringing public art to forgotten corners of downtown Okotoks. Individual artists and teams use recycled products to create installations that raise environmental awareness, animate spaces, and entertain audiences.

Presented alongside Buskersfest, the inaugural Nooks & Crannies Festival opened June 22nd, 2019 with the art installations available for viewing until the end of August.

Participating artists were busy installing artworks from June 20 to 22.

artist Kathleen Hass

Check out the list of artists & where their artwork will be displayed below:

Artist Location Kathleen Hass A Very Delightful Boutique (50 McRae St; west side) 2Peaz Art Collective (Melisa Centofanti & Sharon Fortowsky) The Loop & Shared Spaces (between 4 and 7 McRae St) Holly Totten Monkey Mountain (30 McRae St; west side) Barnaby Bennett Bow Valley College (11 Elizabeth St) Eveline Kolijn RPAC (3 Elma St E; south side) Fatemah Tara Vahab Canada Post Office (27 McRae St; grassy area left of front door) Nasarimba (Mikhail Miller & Rachel Ziriada) On Tap (22 McRae St; east side) Jennifer Stables Garden beside Stockton Block (14 McRae St)

Thank you to the Western Wheel for providing old newspapers to the artists.

Thank you to the Okotoks Eco Centre for working with artists to provide recycled materials.