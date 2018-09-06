Okotoks Offers Residents a DIY Energy Kit - Gateway Gazette

We live in a very resilient and adept community with many residents that would like to tackle a home energy audit themselves. To accommodate these skilled Do-It-Yourselfers, we have put together a Do-It-Yourself Home Energy Audit Kit with the tools and basic instructions to provide enough information on how to conduct a basic home energy audit by yourself. The kits are available at the Okotoks Municipal Centre for a 7-day loan free of charge. One piece of ID, and your utility account number are required to borrow the kits.

The Town would like to emphasize that although some important information and understanding of your home will be provided by the kit, the intention is not to exclude or replace the skills of a certified professional home energy advisor who will be able to provide a much deeper analysis of your home’s energy consumption, problem areas and a report of recommendations for improvements.

Additional information and instruction on the equipment can be found in the Related Links.

Please use the calendar (click here) to schedule a time to borrow the DIY Home Energy Audit Kit.

Please note, the kits are extremely popular with bookings already placed 3-4 months in advance. When setting the end date in the calendar, enter a date 3-4 months from now. The calendar will then display all of the bookings available until that date. Please also note there are two kits (which include a radon monitor) and a stand alone radon monitor available.

