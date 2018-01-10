Okotoks Outdoor Ice Safety

Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on regular business days. The rinks are unsupervised and helmets are strongly recommended. Tobogganing hills are inspected for hazards, but are not groomed. Helmet use while sledding is also strongly recommended.
Check out the complete list of outdoor community rinks and toboggan hills on the Town website along with notifications on which are open or closed as a result of ice conditions from the changes in weather.
January 8, 2018 – Four rinks are now open and ready to use (see Rink Locations below). Due to above zero daytime highs, Hughes Park will be opened tomorrow. Please stay off rinks when they are soft such as immediately after a flood or on warm afternoons when temperatures are above zero.
Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on normal business days. Please stay off the ice while it is being flooded or cleared of snow. Please be courteous to other skaters and adjacent property owners. Recreational skaters have the right of way over hockey play. CSA-approved helmets must be worn when hockey sticks are in hand. The rinks are unsupervised and helmets are strongly recommended.
|Kinsmen Rink, Okotoks Recreation Centre, 99 Okotoks Drive
|OPEN
|Ardiel Park, 20 Ardiel Drive
|OPEN
|Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent
|OPEN
|Downtown Okotoks, 38 McRae Street (adjacent Olde Towne Plaza)
|Closed
|Suntree Park, 24 Suntree Lane
|OPEN
|Drake Landing, 26 Drake Landing Gardens
|Closed
|Westridge Close Park, 118 Westridge Close
|Closed
|Hughes Park, 197 Woodgate Rd
|Closed
|Cimarron Park, 175 Cimarron Drive
|Closed
Click button below for map of locations.
Once it snows, they’re good to go! The recent snowfall has been perfect to create a good base for toboggan hills. Please only toboggan at the locations listed below.
Tobogganing hills are inspected for hazards, but are not groomed. Unattended jumps will be removed. Helmet use while sledding is also strongly recommended. These amenities are free for public use and a great way to get the whole family active during winter.
|Cimarron Park, 101 Cimarron Drive
|Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent
|Drake Landing Drive Soccer Park, 45 Drake Landing Drive
|Henderson Park, 191 Cimarron Vista Way
|Kinsmen Park, 111 Oak Avenue (mowed bowl area only)
|Wathen Park, 17 Westfall Green
Click button below for map of locations.
Parks currently maintains nine outdoor rinks at various locations around Okotoks. Locations may change from year to year and there may be an opportunity to bring a temporary outdoor rink to your community. Click here to find out how.
In 2015 a ‘best location’ was selected for an outdoor boarded rink with hard surface and lights to be located west of the Okotoks Spray Park. It was initially going to be located at John Paul II Collegiate but it was determined it wouldn’t fit with their expansion of portables and increased demand for parking.
An amended project business case was brought to the Town of Okotoks administration last fall and the project was B-listed. The cost of adding hard surface and lights put the project around the half million mark, a little steep for 2 months of natural ice at this time. It was decided at the time there was much better value in the Pason Centennial Arena expansion.
After the completion of the Pason Centennial Arena, and the immediate demands for indoor ice have been addressed, Town administration would then look again at the viability of this type of outdoor rink facility.
*please check the Town of Okotoks website for updates on rinks