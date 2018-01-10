Okotoks Outdoor Ice Safety

Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement would like to remind residents that there is a real danger of falling through the ice on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River due to changing water levels. Water quality and changing weather conditions, ice quality and thickness can be significantly reduced. Storm pond water/ice contact is prohibited. It is dangerous to walk, play or skate on any open bodies of water.

Did you know that Parks maintains 8 rinks & 6 toboggan hills?

Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on regular business days. The rinks are unsupervised and helmets are strongly recommended. Tobogganing hills are inspected for hazards, but are not groomed. Helmet use while sledding is also strongly recommended.

These amenities are free for public use and a great way to get the whole family active during winter.

Check out the complete list of outdoor community rinks and toboggan hills on the Town website along with notifications on which are open or closed as a result of ice conditions from the changes in weather.

Outdoor Rinks*

January 8, 2018 – Four rinks are now open and ready to use (see Rink Locations below). Due to above zero daytime highs, Hughes Park will be opened tomorrow. Please stay off rinks when they are soft such as immediately after a flood or on warm afternoons when temperatures are above zero.

Kinsmen Rink, Okotoks Recreation Centre, 99 Okotoks Drive OPEN Ardiel Park, 20 Ardiel Drive OPEN Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent OPEN Downtown Okotoks, 38 McRae Street (adjacent Olde Towne Plaza) Closed Suntree Park, 24 Suntree Lane OPEN Drake Landing, 26 Drake Landing Gardens Closed Westridge Close Park, 118 Westridge Close Closed Hughes Park, 197 Woodgate Rd Closed Cimarron Park, 175 Cimarron Drive Closed

Toboggan Hills

Once it snows, they’re good to go! The recent snowfall has been perfect to create a good base for toboggan hills. Please only toboggan at the locations listed below.

Cimarron Park, 101 Cimarron Drive Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent Drake Landing Drive Soccer Park, 45 Drake Landing Drive Henderson Park, 191 Cimarron Vista Way Kinsmen Park, 111 Oak Avenue (mowed bowl area only) Wathen Park, 17 Westfall Green

How to Get an Outdoor Rink in Your Community