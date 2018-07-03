Okotoks Pro Rodeo is on the Move - Gateway Gazette

Renne Reidy, President of the Okotoks Pro Rodeo Society is extremely excited to announce that the 27th Annual Okotoks Pro Rodeo is moving to a new home August 24 -26, 2018 to the Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society. Reidy said “We have outgrown our location in Okotoks and have found a facility that will not only support our current Rodeo but allow for our future growth with more spectators, activities and vendors. The location has changed, but we will still feature the same exciting non-stop action you have grown to love. Our name, the Okotoks Pro Rodeo is unchanged, as we continue to promote Okotoks and the surrounding community from our new venue.”

Renne Reidy, stated further that “We are very excited about our potential for future growth of the Okotoks Pro Rodeo. In our new venue we will take advantage of a beautiful 2500 seat stadium, ample parking, camping facilities and opportunities to add other events as we grow. The Okotoks Pro Rodeo Society Board have many additions planned and are happy to have the cooperation of the Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society.”

The Okotoks Pro Rodeo with 7 pro events including, Saddlebronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Tie-down Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, Team Roping and Bull Riding, is sanctioned by the CPRA, PRCA and WPRA, and features the Best Rodeo Stock and Professional Canadian & US contestants.

We will continue to support our future rodeo stars with our, Boys Steer Riding event. Of course, our rodeo wouldn’t be complete without, our Wild Pony Racing, and Mutton Busting for all the local youngsters dreaming of being a cowboy!

Watch for the launch of the new Okotoks Pro Rodeo website: www.okotoksprorodeo.com and “Like” the Okotoks Pro Rodeo’s Facebook page for up to date information, pictures and opportunities to win tickets to the 27th Annual Okotoks Pro Rodeo.

See you at the Rodeo, August 24 to 26, 2018. Only, 15 minutes west of Okotoks on Highway 549.