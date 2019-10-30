Okotoks Protective Services Reminds you to Stay Safe for Halloween! - Gateway Gazette

Halloween is the time of year when all the little ghosts and ghouls get to dress up. They wander through Okotoks’ neighbourhoods, knocking on doors and collecting treats. It can be very fun, as long as it’s a safe experience. Now that the spooky holiday is upon us, it’s important that safety remains top of mind!

Municipal Enforcement & RCMP

Municipal Enforcement and the RCMP are encouraging all motorists to slow down, especially in residential areas on Halloween night, and to stay alert for the large number of young people that will be out that evening.

Police cars will be cruising around Town on Halloween night. In the case of an emergency please call 911.

Okotoks Fire Department

Both fire stations are open, as safe places for anyone needing help.

Fire Station No. 1

132 Milligan Drive

Fire Station No. 2

98 Woodhaven Drive

In an emergency please dial 911.

To help prevent fires and injuries, please follow these tips:

Ensure your front entrance is well-lit to welcome trick-or-treaters.

Keep front lawns and pathways clear of obstacles.

Keep pets contained and away from the front entrance.

Avoid using real candles, especially where people walk by, and consider using battery-operated candles or glow sticks.

Check out these additional fire safety tips .

Costume Safety

It’s important to pick your costume carefully so that you are safe while trick-or-treating.

Avoid costumes made of flammable materials and long trailing fabrics.

Chose properly fitting costumes and footwear.

Weapons or Accessories shouldn’t look too real and should be made of flexible material that cannot cause harm.

Ensure your mask doesn’t limit your vision or try using face paint instead of a mask.

Dress for the weather. The temperature in Calgary drops quickly, so dress warm.

Wear makeup instead of a mask. This will allow you to see and be aware of everything going on around you while walking house to house.

Wear reflective clothing.

Wear comfortable shoes, even if they don’t go with your costume.

It is safer to carry flexible props (e.g. magic wands, swords).

Stay visible

Okotoks gets dark quickly in the evening and as the sun goes down it gets harder for drivers to see trick-or-treaters. Follow these tips to stay visible:

Try to trick-or-treat while it’s light out.

Attach reflective tape or glow sticks.

Wear bright and visible costumes.

Carry a flashlight or glow stick.

Travel in groups.

Trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating should be fun and safe for everyone. Remember these tips to have a safe night out:

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult.

Discuss and plan a route and where to meet after.

Stay on sidewalks, cross at intersections, and look both ways before crossing.

Do not enter the home of a stranger.

Do not approach homes that are unlit or undecorated.

Carry a cell phone in case of emergencies, but don’t let it distract you!

Ensure all candy is inspected and tested by an adult.

Walk, don’t run.

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods.

Stay on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

Do not cut across yards or driveways.

Obey traffic signals and give traffic the right of way.

Only approach houses that have the outside lights turned on.

Stay away from pets you don’t know.

Trick-or-treat in groups.

Never enter a stranger’s home or car for a treat.

Older children should know where to reach their parents and when to be home.

Parents

Do not let children handle sharp utensils, such as knives, to carve a pumpkin. A way that children can participate in carving the pumpkin is to let them draw the face, and let the adult carve it.

Discuss with your children what they should do to call home in case of emergency.

Ideally, young children of any age should be accompanied by an adult.

Although tampering is rare, tell children to bring the candy home to be inspected before consuming anything. Look at the wrapping carefully and toss out anything that looks suspect.

Make sure your yard is clear of such things as ladders, hoses, dog leashes and flower pots that can trip the young ones.

Healthy food alternatives for trick-or-treaters include packages of low-fat crackers with cheese filling, single-serve boxes of cereal, packaged fruit rolls, mini boxes of raisins and single-serve packets of low-fat microwave popcorn or even better – a Halloween recreation pass!

Refrain from handing out treats that contain peanuts or peanut butter, as many children are allergic.

We wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween!