Okotoks Public Art Conversation - Gateway Gazette

You are invited to provide your thoughts about public art in Okotoks:

Saturday, September 15

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Rotary Performing Arts Centre

The Town of Okotoks is gathering information about Public Art. Where does it fit? Who pays for it? How is it chosen? This will be an entertaining and informative session that will include a guided bus tour of the public art in Okotoks, a delicious working lunch, while you discuss your thoughts and ideas about public art in Okotoks.

The event is by registration only – no drop-ins allowed – and will include a maximum of 22 guests. It will be a wonderful way to spend a Saturday.

In order to attend this thought-provoking free day, please register with the button below.

All guests are required to fill in this survey in advance of the event.

Thank you for your continued interest in Culture and Heritage and the Town of Okotoks.