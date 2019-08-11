Okotoks RCMP - Adult Male Charged in Driving and Property Related Offences - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On August 2nd, 2019, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a suspicious male pulling on vehicle door handles. A black Mercedes associated to the suspicious male was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect ditched the car and fled on foot. A short foot chase ensued with the suspicious male who was later arrested while trying to evade the police.

Further investigation confirmed that the black Mercedes was stolen. A search of the vehicle resulted in seizing: a face mask, a rifle, ammunition, various break in tools, identity cards and controlled substances.

Okotoks resident, Tyler Wickert (25) and has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

 Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired (drugs)

 Flight from Peace Officer

 Resist arrest/Obstruction of peace officer

 Disquised with intent to commit offence

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under

 Possession of Schedule I controlled substance

 Careless use of a firearm

 Possession weapon in motor vehicle

 Possession of a prohibited device

 Possession of break in tools

 Illegal possession of Government documents x 3

 Mischief

Wickert is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on August 16th, 2019.

Recently, the RCMP in various detachments in Southern Alberta have noticed an unfortunate trend where vehicles that are being broken into are not believed to have been secured. The RCMP are advising the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, and valuables removed. It is also recommended that garage door openers be removed from vehicles.

In Okotoks, of the 25 reports, 21 of the vehicles were either left unlocked, or uncertain whether they were locked.

The #9PMRoutine recommends:

· Removing valuables from vehicles, including any items that might appear to be a temptation – i.e. papers, bags, etc.

· Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and if possible, parked in a garage.

· Closing garage doors and windows.

· Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house.

· Checking that all house doors – front, back, side and garage – are locked.

· Ensuring all windows are shut.

· Turning on an exterior light.

As always, the police ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious or criminal activity to call the police right away.