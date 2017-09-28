Okotoks RCMP – Arrest-Break and Enter/ Thefts

Okotoks, AB- On September 26, 2017, Okotoks RCMP received numerous complaints of suspicious persons attempting to gain entry into residences in the DeWinton area. Investigators were able to identify the suspects who were driving a vehicle that had been stolen from High River, AB. Calgary Police Service located the stolen vehicle and arrested the occupants inside without incident. The Two female occupants were transported back to Okotoks Detachment and subsequently charged.

Female Loriann Heavenfire age 35, has been charged with 21 Criminal Code offences including:

1 count of Possession of Stolen Property over $5000.00

3 counts of Break and Enter

9 counts of Theft of Mail

1 counts of Possession of Counterfeit Currency

2 counts of Possession of Identity Documents

2 counts of Breach of release Conditions

Female Santana Keshane age 32, has been charged with 20 Criminal Code offences including:

1 count of Possession of Stolen Property over $5000.00

3 counts of Break and Enter

9 counts of Theft of Mail

1 counts of Possession of Counterfeit Currency

2 counts of Possession of Identity Documents

1 count of Possession of a Weapon

Loriann Heavenfire has been remanded in Custody and is scheduled to appear On Monday October 2, 2017. Santana Keshane has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Friday October 6, 2017.

Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure that vehicles are locked, keys not inside vehicle, and all valuables are not left in plain sight.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS )check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions)

