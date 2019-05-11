 Okotoks RCMP Arrest Suspects with Stolen Vehicle - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Arrest Suspects with Stolen Vehicle

By Contributor

May 11

Okotoks, Alta. – The Okotoks RCMP in collaboration with Canmore RCMP have arrested two individuals with numerous offences after being caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on May 2, 2019  RCMP attended Foothills County, located a stolen truck from High River and trailer from Strathmore. Two suspects were arrested without incident.

(1) Matthew David  Keeler (25) of Okotoks, Alta. has been charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)
  • Trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000

Keeler was also arrested on outstanding warrants from April 6th, 2019 related to Okotoks detachment, he was charged with:

  • Resist arrest
  • Flight from police
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Drive while unauthorized under Traffic Safety Act

(2) Sarah Lynn Scheer (23) of Strathmore, Alta. has been charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2)
  • Trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000

Keeler and Scheer were both released on a recognizance and scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 24, 2019.

If you have information, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police department.  If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple App or Google Play Stores.

