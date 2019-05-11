Okotoks RCMP Arrest Suspects with Stolen Vehicle - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – The Okotoks RCMP in collaboration with Canmore RCMP have arrested two individuals with numerous offences after being caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. on May 2, 2019 RCMP attended Foothills County, located a stolen truck from High River and trailer from Strathmore. Two suspects were arrested without incident.
(1) Matthew David Keeler (25) of Okotoks, Alta. has been charged with:
Keeler was also arrested on outstanding warrants from April 6th, 2019 related to Okotoks detachment, he was charged with:
(2) Sarah Lynn Scheer (23) of Strathmore, Alta. has been charged with:
Keeler and Scheer were both released on a recognizance and scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on May 24, 2019.
