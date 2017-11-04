Okotoks RCMP – Arrest warrant issued for suspect in police car ramming

Okotoks, Alberta – Okotoks RCMP have laid charges in relation to an incident on October 26 that resulted in two police vehicles being rammed by a stolen truck in a Walmart parking lot.

On October 26 at 5:53 pm, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver in the Walmart parking lot. Officers attended and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle rammed both RCMP patrol cars, and fled the scene. No injuries were sustained during the events.

Investigators have now laid charges against the suspect in this event and a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Cameron David Randall has been obtained. Randall is currently wanted for;

– Two counts of assault with a weapon,

– Four counts of assaulting a police officer,

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

– Failing to remain at the scene of an accident,

– Mischief,

– Possession of stolen property over $5000,

– Possession of stolen property under $5000.

Cameron Randall is described as:

– 6′ 1″ tall

– 195 lbs

– Brown hair

– Green Eyes.

f you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Randall is known to frequent the city of Calgary and surrounding areas. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cameron Randall is asked not to approach him, but to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202. I

