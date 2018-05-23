Okotoks RCMP - Arrests made and three males charged with multiple criminal offences - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, AB – On May 13th, 2018, around 8:00 am, the Okotoks RCMP received a call from a property owner of a suspicious vehicle with two occupants in a rural property in the MD of Foothills.

RCMP attend the location, confirm two stolen vehicles, and residence entered. Two suspects were arrested without issue. A third suspect fled the scene on foot. The RCMP police dog services were engaged. After a brief search, the Police Dog Services located the suspect.

Items used to assist in committing property related criminal acts were located in their possession.

Mathew Gilchrist (35) has been charged with the following criminal offenses: Break and enter, possession of property under $5000 x 4, possession of break in tools, possess weapon dangerous to public peace x 2, and possession of intercepting device. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jordan Sims (34) has been charged with the following criminal offenses: Break and enter, possession of property under $5000 x 4, possession of break in tools, possess weapon dangerous to public peace x 2, and possession of intercepting device. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher Ireland (40) has been charged with the following criminal offenses: Break and enter, possession of property under $5000 x 4, possess break in tools, possess weapon dangerous to public peace x 2, possession of intercepting device, fail to comply with recognizance x 4, possession of controlled substance and misuse of credit card. He was initially held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. Members of the community know when there are strange vehicles in the area, suspicious behaviours being observed or knowledge of attempted crimes. When the RCMP receives this information it assists with the deployment of resources. The public is encouraged to report crimes that have been committed, no matter how small. This feeds into the RCMP’s larger intelligence picture.