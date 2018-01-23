Okotoks RCMP- Arrests made in Break and Enter with Intent

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 23

Okotoks, Alberta:  On January 16th, 2018, Okotoks RCMP received a dispatch of a break and enter to commit at a Westmount residence in Okotoks Alberta.

On January 19th, 2018 Okotoks RCMP executed two search warrants, one at a residence in High River Alberta, and the second on a motor vehicle in Okotoks Alberta.

A 23-year-old male, Sheldon Veldhoen was arrested. The male was released on his own recognizance for the following Criminal Code offences;

  •  Two counts of break and enter with intent
  •  Being unlawfully in a dwelling
  •  Possession of stolen property under $5000
  •  Disguise with intent
  •  Resisting a police officer

The Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public if there is an emergency, please contact 911 immediately.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP- Arrests made in Break and Enter with Intent

Need to Excavate? Call Paradise Developments

French Winter Carnival is Coming to Turner Valley School!

Okotoks RCMP – Seeking Witnesses for Indecent Acts

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post AWA Comments on Alberta’s Draft Provincial Woodland Caribou Range Plan Next Post Okotoks RCMP- Arrests made in Break and Enter with Intent
%d bloggers like this: