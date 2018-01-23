Okotoks RCMP- Arrests made in Break and Enter with Intent

Okotoks, Alberta: On January 16th, 2018, Okotoks RCMP received a dispatch of a break and enter to commit at a Westmount residence in Okotoks Alberta.
On January 19th, 2018 Okotoks RCMP executed two search warrants, one at a residence in High River Alberta, and the second on a motor vehicle in Okotoks Alberta.
A 23-year-old male, Sheldon Veldhoen was arrested. The male was released on his own recognizance for the following Criminal Code offences;
The Okotoks RCMP would like to remind the public if there is an emergency, please contact 911 immediately.