Okotoks RCMP – Attempted Break and Enter

On November 8, 2017 at approximately 3:00 PM Okotoks RCMP responded to an attempted break and enter to a residence in Okotoks.

A male suspect came to the front door, rang the door bell and when no one answered began to pry the door open. Fortunately, the residence was occupied and the male suspect was scared away when the home owner yelled at him. The suspect fled on foot, however it is believed he may have had a vehicle waiting close by.

The male is described as: Caucasian, late 30’s, 6’0″, average build, wearing a black toque with large grey letters on it, black windbreaker jacket and jeans. The male used a tool similar to a crow bar, approximately 18″ in length and red in colour.

The RCMP are reminding residents to lock their doors even when they are home as this is the second similar incident occurring in the middle of the afternoon.

This is also a reminder to be aware of the comings and goings in your neighbourhood and to report any suspicious vehicles or persons to the RCMP.

Okotoks RCMP are requesting the public assistance in solving this crime. If anyone has information regarding this or any other crime please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

