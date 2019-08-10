Okotoks RCMP Attend Small Airplane Crash - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – On August 8 2019 at approximately 11:00 am, Okotoks RCMP responded to an airplane that had crashed in field just north of the runway at Okotoks Air Ranch Airport, shortly after take-off.

The rear wheels of the aircraft clipped a fence adjacent to a farmer’s field upon take-off and then crash landing. The pilot and one passenger aboard did not sustain any injuries. Okotoks Fire Department, EMS and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement were also in attendance.

Transportation Safety Board was advised. No further information will be provided about this incident.