Okotoks RCMP Executed Search Warrant Seizing Weapons and Drugs - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – On Nov. 23, 2018 at approximately 5:00 am., Okotoks RCMP, Okotoks RCMP General Investigation Section, Crime Reduction Unit, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement executed a Search Warrant with the assistance of RCMP Emergency Response Team on a residence on Cimarron Meadows Crescent, Okotoks.

Two adult males and one adult female were arrested on scene and are facing numerous charges.

The search resulted in the seizure of:

Firearms

Prohibited weapons

Drugs with a street value of $3,500 total

34.67 grams of cocaine

4.22 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

1.53 grams of heroin

Assorted steroids in powder, liquid, and tablet forms

$2,205 cash

Kavon Sharifi-Jamali (25) of Okotoks has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Careless use of a firearm (x6)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x9)

Illegal possession or trafficking in government documents

Unlawful possession of body armour contrary to the Body Armour Control Act

Simon Sharifi-Jamali (32) of Okotoks has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

Danielle Stankevich (27) of Okotoks has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA

All three were released from custody on recognizance after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Dec. 14, 2018.

If you have any information this crime, or any other crime in your area please call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple or Google Play Store.