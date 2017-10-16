Okotoks RCMP – Fatal Collision on Hwy 2

Aldersyde, Alberta – At approximately 10:30 am on October 13, Okotoks RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near the hamlet of Aldersyde.

A BMW 323i travelling north on Hwy 2 went off the road into the centre median and struck the centre support beam on the Hwy 547 overpass. The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 21-year-old man from Calgary, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst attended to assist with the investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

