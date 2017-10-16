Okotoks RCMP – Fatal Collision on Hwy 2

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 16

Aldersyde, Alberta – At approximately 10:30 am on October 13, Okotoks RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near the hamlet of Aldersyde.

A BMW 323i travelling north on Hwy 2 went off the road into the centre median and struck the centre support beam on the Hwy 547 overpass. The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 21-year-old man from Calgary, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst attended to assist with the investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP – Fatal Collision on Hwy 2

Where Do I Go To Vote? Some Boundary Changes May Affect You

NDP Votes Against Openness, Accountability, on Property Rights: UCP

Tragic Gas and Dash Death Leads to Questions on Just What NDP Have Been Doing for Two Years

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post How can Servus Credit Union help you today? Next Post Okotoks RCMP – Fatal Collision on Hwy 2
%d bloggers like this: