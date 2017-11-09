OKOTOKS RCMP: Idling Vehicles During Inclement Weather

Okotoks , AB- Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal enforcement would like to remind motorist about idling your vehicle during inclement weather. If motorist choose to idle their vehicle, please ensure that all valuables are removed from the vehicle, and no key’s in the ignition to ensure their vehicle is not used as a crime of opportunity.

Motorist should be aware of the Town of Okotoks bylaw 18-15 of “idling no more than ten (10) consecutive minutes within a continuous thirty (30) minute period when the outdoor ambient air temperature is below 0 C.” Motorist could face fines up to $250.00.

If you have any information related to any incidents, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS )check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions)

