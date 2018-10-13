Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Break and Enter to Local Residence - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On Oct. 11, 2018 at approximately 4:40 p.m., RCMP attended a break and enter on Lock Crescent in Okotoks.
Suspect(s) broke into the home through the back door and a number of items were stolen.
Suspect(s) stole the following items:
Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance regarding this incident. If you have seen any suspicious vehicles or persons near Lock Crescent between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018, you are asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.