Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Break and Enter to Local Residence - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On Oct. 11, 2018 at approximately 4:40 p.m., RCMP attended a break and enter on Lock Crescent in Okotoks.

Suspect(s) broke into the home through the back door and a number of items were stolen.

Suspect(s) stole the following items:

Urn containing a family member’s ashes in a purple bag

Personal identification

Jewelry valued approximately $5000 – $10,000

Financial paperwork including cheques