Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Break and Enter to Local Residence - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Break and Enter to Local Residence

Oct 13

Okotoks, Alberta – On Oct. 11, 2018 at approximately 4:40 p.m., RCMP attended a break and enter on Lock Crescent in Okotoks.

Suspect(s) broke into the home through the back door and a number of items were stolen.

Suspect(s) stole the following items:

  • Urn containing a family member’s ashes in a purple bag
  • Personal identification
  • Jewelry valued approximately $5000 – $10,000
  • Financial paperwork including cheques

Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance regarding this incident. If you have seen any suspicious vehicles or persons near Lock Crescent between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2018,  you are asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at  403-995-6400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

