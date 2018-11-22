Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Collision Involving Two Police Vehicles - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Collision Involving Two Police Vehicles

By Contributor

Nov 21

Okotoks, Alberta – On Nov. 18, 2018 at approximately 10:35 p.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a possible theft of a truck on Lineham Avenue in Okotoks.

Police arrived in the area and located a white pick up bearing a Ontario licence plate. Queries on the plate showed it to be stolen. The truck reversed into a police vehicle and then fled the scene. The truck was located a short time later were it rammed another police vehicle in attempt to flee the area before in flipped onto its side.

A female occupant was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police located an air soft hand gun and a small axe in the cab of the truck

Brownwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham (30) of Black Diamond, Alberta has been charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x2)
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Failure to comply with release conditions (x4)

Luckham has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Nov. 23, 2018.

If you have information about this incident or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Collision Involving Two Police Vehicles

Fine for Improper Waterworks System Monitoring

Okotoks RCMP respond to a boating accident on the Bow River

Alberta RCMP Finds Efficiencies for Frontline Officers Through New Call Management Initiative

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Soldiers Put their Skills to the Test at Canadian Patrol Concentration Next Post Subscribe for FREE to the Gazette’s Daily or Weekly Digests