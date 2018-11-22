Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Collision Involving Two Police Vehicles - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On Nov. 18, 2018 at approximately 10:35 p.m., Okotoks RCMP responded to a possible theft of a truck on Lineham Avenue in Okotoks.
Police arrived in the area and located a white pick up bearing a Ontario licence plate. Queries on the plate showed it to be stolen. The truck reversed into a police vehicle and then fled the scene. The truck was located a short time later were it rammed another police vehicle in attempt to flee the area before in flipped onto its side.
A female occupant was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police located an air soft hand gun and a small axe in the cab of the truck
Brownwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham (30) of Black Diamond, Alberta has been charged with:
Luckham has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Nov. 23, 2018.
If you have information about this incident or any other crime, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.