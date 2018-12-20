Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Complaint of Harassment - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – Okotoks RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying two males as they investigate a complaint of harassment.
On two separate occasions a male suspect showed up at a residence, and made threats to the homeowner. The men have not been identified and police are looking for any information regarding their identity.
First male is described as:
Second male is described as:
Police are very interested in speaking with these individuals regarding these incidents.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, or any other incidents, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Complaint of Harassment
