Okotoks RCMP Investigate a Complaint of Harassment - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – Okotoks RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying two males as they investigate a complaint of harassment.

On two separate occasions a male suspect showed up at a residence, and made threats to the homeowner. The men have not been identified and police are looking for any information regarding their identity.

First male is described as:

Caucasian

6’ tall

200 lbs

Average build

Short black hair

Short black beard

Second male is described as:

Caucasian

6’ Tall

250 lbs

Average build

Moustache

Short salt and pepper hair

Police are very interested in speaking with these individuals regarding these incidents.