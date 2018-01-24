Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery
Okotoks Alberta – On January 24th, 2018 the Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bell Cellnet store on Southridge Drive in the Town of Okotoks.
At approximately 1:58 p.m., suspects entered the Bell Cellnet store, brandishing two firearms. The suspects stole a number of cell phones, exited the store running in a northbound direction.
Suspect descriptors as follows;
*All four males were wearing dark coloured clothing*
Video surveillance unavailable at this time.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.