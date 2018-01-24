Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery

Okotoks Alberta – On January 24th, 2018 the Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bell Cellnet store on Southridge Drive in the Town of Okotoks.

At approximately 1:58 p.m., suspects entered the Bell Cellnet store, brandishing two firearms. The suspects stole a number of cell phones, exited the store running in a northbound direction.

Suspect descriptors as follows;

1) Black male, approximately 6’0″- 6’03” tall, approximately 220 lbs

2 & 3) Black male, average height and weight

4) Hispanic male, shorter, 5’10”, slight build

*All four males were wearing dark coloured clothing*

Video surveillance unavailable at this time.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

