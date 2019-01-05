Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – On Jan. 3, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a male entered the 7-11 on Milligan Drive in Okotoks and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect male threatened a victim with a knife and stole various items and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect male is described as:

Aboriginal

20-30 years of age

5’8” tall

Shaved side and back of head forming a Mohawk like look on top

Wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants with white stripes, grey sneakers with white at the bottom

Thin build

Tattoo on left hand

Okotoks RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police if you recognize this suspect. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”