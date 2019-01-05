 Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery

By Contributor

Jan 05

Okotoks, Alta. – On Jan. 3, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a male entered the 7-11 on Milligan Drive in Okotoks and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect male threatened a victim with a knife and stole various items and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect male is described as:

  • Aboriginal
  • 20-30 years of age
  • 5’8” tall
  • Shaved side and back of head forming a Mohawk like look on top
  • Wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants with white stripes, grey sneakers with white at the bottom
  • Thin build
  • Tattoo on left hand

Okotoks RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police if you recognize this suspect. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

 

 

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery

Wind Warning in Southwest Alberta and Snowfall Warning in the Mountain Parks

Flawed Equalization Formula Fails Alberta Again

Stephen Mandel Proposes Economic Development Division Focused on Alberta Energy

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Tennis Canada: Bianca Downs Venus, Reaches Maiden WTA Semi-final Next Post Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery