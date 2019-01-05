Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alta. – On Jan. 3, 2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a male entered the 7-11 on Milligan Drive in Okotoks and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect male threatened a victim with a knife and stole various items and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No one was injured.
The suspect male is described as:
Okotoks RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police if you recognize this suspect. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”