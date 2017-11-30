Okotoks RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery

Okotoks Alberta – On November 29th, 2017 the Okotoks RCMP responded to a complaint of an robbery with a weapon at the Telus store on Elizabeth street in the Town of Okotoks.

At approximately 3:43 p.m., a male suspect entered the Telus store, sprayed the employee with bear spray, stole items and exited store running in a northbound direction. The employee was temporarily incapacitated from the bear spray.

Video surveillance shows a lone male suspect.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

