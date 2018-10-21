Okotoks RCMP Investigate Arson of Local Business - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks, Alberta – On Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Okotoks RCMP and General Investigative Section (GIS) were called to a fire inside the Taco Del Mar located on Southridge Drive in Okotoks.

Upon arriving on scene police observed that there was damage to the front window with smoke and fire coming from inside the business. Damage to the business is significant. A fire investigator attended the scene and police believe the fire was a result of a arson.

Okotoks RCMP are actively investigating the incident, and are looking for the public’s assistance.

If anyone as any information in relation to this incident, please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.